Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Cap Reaches $10.02 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00010687 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, The Rock Trading, Bibox and DEx.top. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $10.02 million and approximately $27.68 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $196.04 or 0.02060344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00182523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000178 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023842 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 9,857,559 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, The Rock Trading, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

