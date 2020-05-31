General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average is $161.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in General Dynamics by 123.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.