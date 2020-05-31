GeoCoin (GEO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,387.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00003278 BTC on exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $991,875.60 and approximately $5,387.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00488330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000473 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.