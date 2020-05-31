GET Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $28,281.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $28,281.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 53.9% against the dollar. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00003549 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $477.61 or 0.05019182 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00055001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002788 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010510 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

