Gexan Reaches One Day Volume of $793.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Gexan has a market capitalization of $17,189.04 and approximately $793.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gexan has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00820206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029666 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029699 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00157604 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00198623 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001914 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery . The official website for Gexan is gexan.io

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

