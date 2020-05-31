GHOSTPRISM Tops One Day Volume of $257,331.00 (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and $257,331.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00022653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.19 or 0.02063602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00182372 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000177 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023862 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 2,006,710 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

GHOSTPRISM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.