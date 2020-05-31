Giant (GIC) Price Up 22.2% This Week

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Giant has a total market cap of $58,835.94 and approximately $3,408.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Giant has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including $5.63, $24.71, $31.10 and $10.42.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00449799 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00109087 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00013961 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008379 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000535 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,724,230 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $11.91, $10.42, $33.89, $24.71, $20.33, $31.10, $13.92, $50.68, $7.59, $5.63, $18.98 and $70.83. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

