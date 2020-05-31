Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Gladstone Commercial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,285. The firm has a market cap of $608.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.34 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 2.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth $2,132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,768,000 after acquiring an additional 127,666 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 117,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 97,537 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 49.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 265,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

