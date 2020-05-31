Global Digital Content Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Global Digital Content token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Digital Content has a market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $113,046.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Global Digital Content has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00488330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000473 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Global Digital Content Token Profile

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool . Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

