GoByte Trading 31% Higher This Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $167,537.80 and $2,827.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00035836 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

