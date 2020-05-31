GoldBlocks Market Cap Hits $13,318.07 (GB)

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One GoldBlocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. GoldBlocks has a total market cap of $13,318.07 and approximately $1.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00821916 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027513 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00196464 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003308 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000830 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldBlocks Coin Profile

GoldBlocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu . GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

