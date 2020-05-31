Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given News Sentiment Score of -1.00

News articles about Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs Group earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the investment management company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Goldman Sachs Group’s ranking:

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,680,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,666. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.71 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.