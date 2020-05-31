GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GoPro intends to expand footprint in emerging markets and is focused on scaling its CRM efforts. The action video camera maker aims to translate the momentum in its business along with controlled cost into growth and profitability. It benefits from a robust portfolio and direct-to-consumer operating framework with a Plus subscription service. GoPro has sold about 700,000 cameras in the first quarter of 2020. However, the company reported unimpressive first-quarter results. The bottom and the top line deteriorated on a year-over-year basis. It generates a majority of revenues from capture devices, facing product concentration risk. High advertising and marketing costs put pressure on its profitability. Highly-competitive camera and camcorder market is a major headwind. GoPro has withdrawn its 2020 guidance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoPro from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on GoPro from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut GoPro from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut GoPro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.05.

Shares of GPRO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.71. 4,332,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,070. GoPro has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). GoPro had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in GoPro by 66.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 26.1% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

