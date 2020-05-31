Graviocoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $353,174.48 and $148.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.50 or 0.02038252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00179568 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00043725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023550 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,337,660,767 coins and its circulating supply is 1,135,865,766 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.