GravityCoin (GXX) Price Tops $0.0423 on Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $165,274.80 and approximately $520.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000444 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.46 or 0.02061500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00182563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000177 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00023978 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,909,252 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

