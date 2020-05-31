GreenMed (GRMD) Price Reaches $0.0002

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the dollar. GreenMed has a market cap of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GreenMed token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $463.10 or 0.04896191 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002265 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00054923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00031207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002699 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002257 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GRMD is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars.

