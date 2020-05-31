GridCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $209.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. GridCoin has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $209.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

