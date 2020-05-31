GXChain (GXC) Market Capitalization Achieves $34.03 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. GXChain has a market cap of $34.03 million and approximately $18.94 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00005524 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000554 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000148 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000752 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

Buying and Selling GXChain

