Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAE. ValuEngine raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 10,902 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,112,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,008 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $101,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,237 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.68. The stock had a trading volume of 431,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,254. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.