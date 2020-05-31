Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Receives €137.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €136.79 ($159.06).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €139.00 ($161.63) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of HNR1 traded down €2.50 ($2.91) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €144.60 ($168.14). The company had a trading volume of 418,424 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €138.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €157.88. Hannover Re has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

