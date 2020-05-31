Harmony (ONE) Reaches Market Cap of $16.90 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Harmony has a total market cap of $16.90 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harmony has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.24 or 0.05033589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002313 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00055265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002778 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010539 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

