Hashgard (GARD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $981,153.55

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Hashgard has a market cap of $981,153.55 and $6,207.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.98 or 0.05053755 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002334 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00054888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002768 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,290,991,224 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.