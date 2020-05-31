Haven Protocol Price Reaches $0.42 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00004440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $5.33 million and $55,595.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,516.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.95 or 0.02479496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.00 or 0.02574626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00489212 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00711746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012476 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00075753 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00023043 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00554367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 12,626,604 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

