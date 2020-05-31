HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Check Cap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.53. 1,285,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Check Cap has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Cap will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

