HeartBout Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. HeartBout has a total market cap of $111,559.27 and $27,030.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $476.52 or 0.05013084 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00055218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002754 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010535 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.