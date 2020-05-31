Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTLD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.90. 553,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,370. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.71.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 53.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Heartland Express
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
