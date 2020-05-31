Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTLD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.90. 553,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,370. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.71.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 53.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

