HedgeTrade (HEDG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $332,492.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00023062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $630.08 million and $332,492.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

