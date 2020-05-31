Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $190.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Helen of Troy’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock got a further boost when the company reported impressive fourth-quarter results, with the top and the bottom line rising year over year. Moreover, organic sales growth was supported by increased sales in various products owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Apart from these, focus on Leadership Brands and rising online sales bode well. However, the company has been seeing the adverse impacts of brick and mortar store closures, reduced store traffic along with limited work hours amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Also, it has been witnessing supply chain disruptions. Consequently, management envisions net effect of COVID-19 to negatively impact its first quarter and fiscal 2021 sales. Apart from these, lower adjusted operating margin is a concern for the company.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.50.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $181.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $198.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.49 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 8.92%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,810,000 after purchasing an additional 160,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,197,000 after buying an additional 48,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,036,000 after buying an additional 26,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 125.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,255,000 after buying an additional 279,491 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,181,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

