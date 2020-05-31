Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 47,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,677. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter.

In other Hemisphere Media Group news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $2,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.