Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $1,119,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 263,285 shares in the company, valued at $14,733,428.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 65,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HXL traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,149. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.81. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

