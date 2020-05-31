Hi Mutual Society Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. Hi Mutual Society has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $937.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and BigONE.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.31 or 0.04889212 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002293 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002707 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

