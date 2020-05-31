Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) Receives €112.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €110.33 ($128.29).

HOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of FRA HOT traded down €3.75 ($4.36) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €79.10 ($91.98). The company had a trading volume of 300,671 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €70.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €92.22. Hochtief has a 12 month low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a 12 month high of €175.00 ($203.49).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

