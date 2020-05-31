Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.70 million.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $344.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.03. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Hoegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

HMLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Danske cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hoegh LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

