Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.70 million.
Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $344.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.03. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $18.54.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Hoegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.
Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile
Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.
Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.