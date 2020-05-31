HollyWoodCoin (HWC) Achieves Market Cap of $2,221.36

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last week, HollyWoodCoin has traded down 46.9% against the U.S. dollar. HollyWoodCoin has a total market capitalization of $2,221.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HollyWoodCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 59.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000291 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin Coin Profile

HWC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 42,892,944 coins and its circulating supply is 23,537,666 coins. HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HollyWoodCoin is hollywoodcoin.us

HollyWoodCoin Coin Trading

HollyWoodCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyWoodCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HollyWoodCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

