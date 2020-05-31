Honest Reaches Market Capitalization of $312,261.77 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Honest has a total market cap of $312,261.77 and approximately $4,400.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Honest token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.35 or 0.02063480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00182348 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000177 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023885 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

