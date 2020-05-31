Horizen (ZEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.56 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $6.29 or 0.00066558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Upbit. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $57.83 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00544489 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00096905 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000734 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,187,112 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Trade Satoshi, COSS, OKEx, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Graviex, Upbit, Cryptopia and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

