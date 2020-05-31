Humaniq Trading Up 20.1% Over Last Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Humaniq token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit. During the last week, Humaniq has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $90,712.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.86 or 0.02061563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00182884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023970 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

