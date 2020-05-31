Huobi Token (HT) Trading Up 4.9% This Week

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for approximately $4.05 or 0.00042789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $892.87 million and $120.48 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.31 or 0.04889212 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002293 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002707 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010531 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

HT is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,206,912 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, Huobi, LBank and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

