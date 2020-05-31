Hydro Protocol (HOT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46,807.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and HADAX. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $46,807.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.84 or 0.04936023 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002286 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00031201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002734 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010572 BTC.

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX, Bgogo, OKEx, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

