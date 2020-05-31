Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ICLR. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Icon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.83.

Get Icon alerts:

Shares of ICLR stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,718. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.29 and a 200-day moving average of $159.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. Icon has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $178.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.07 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Icon will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Icon by 452.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Icon by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Icon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Icon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Icon by 281.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.