ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.67.

Shares of ICUI traded up $2.57 on Friday, reaching $199.62. 208,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.77. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $148.89 and a 12 month high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.97 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.45%. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.15, for a total transaction of $310,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 455,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,281,000 after purchasing an additional 231,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $37,402,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,999,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 747,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,827,000 after acquiring an additional 164,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,520,000 after acquiring an additional 113,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

