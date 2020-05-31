Ignition (IC) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 36.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Ignition has a total market cap of $165,685.69 and $1,108.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Ignition has traded up 68.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029609 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000999 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00018279 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,481.18 or 0.99797453 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00074079 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,310,563 coins and its circulating supply is 1,297,390 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

