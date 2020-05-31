Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $332.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In other news, CFO Sam Samad sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $488,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total transaction of $32,176.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,754 shares of company stock valued at $8,679,224. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $9.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.05. 1,802,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,690. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.10. Illumina has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $380.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.92 and a 200 day moving average of $304.27.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

