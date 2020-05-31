imbrex (REX) Price Hits $0.0138 on Major Exchanges

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One imbrex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, imbrex has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $119,888.92 and $22.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.84 or 0.04936023 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002286 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00031201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002734 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010572 BTC.

imbrex Token Profile

imbrex is a token. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

imbrex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

