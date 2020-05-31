Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Immunomedics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Immunomedics posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunomedics will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Immunomedics.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

IMMU stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,354,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. Immunomedics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $35.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 3.38.

In related news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,750,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immunomedics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Immunomedics in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

