Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IMV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). IMV reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IMV.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million.

IMV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley cut shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of IMV from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

IMV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.95. 211,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,497. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. IMV has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in IMV by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in IMV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in IMV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in IMV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IMV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

