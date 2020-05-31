Incent Price Up 5.9% This Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, Incent has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $3,605.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.35 or 0.02063480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00182348 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000177 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023885 BTC.

About Incent

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

