Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised Independent Bank Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

NASDAQ:IBTX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $137.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.70 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.69%.

In other news, COO James C. White sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $466,098.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Fair bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $199,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,568,456.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 35,845 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.