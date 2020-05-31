InflaRx (NASDAQ:LUMO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on InflaRx in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on InflaRx in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of LUMO stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $13.91. 26,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,469. InflaRx has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $32.40.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. InflaRx had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 3,832.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InflaRx

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

