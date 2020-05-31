InflaRx (NASDAQ:LUMO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on InflaRx in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on InflaRx in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a buy rating for the company.
InflaRx (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. InflaRx had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 3,832.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About InflaRx
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.
Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InflaRx (LUMO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.