Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cfra raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a report on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 309,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.5% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.10. 7,741,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,519,294. Infosys has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.1028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

